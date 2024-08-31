Previous
Deep in the woods by larrysphotos
Deep in the woods

Wild sumac growing along the trail deep in the woods.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
September 1st, 2024  
Mags
Lovely wooded area and capture.
September 1st, 2024  
