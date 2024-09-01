Previous
Savery Pond in the Loess hills by larrysphotos
Savery Pond in the Loess hills

Savery Pond was walking distance from our campground. Very peaceful just sitting near the water.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Larry Steager

Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
September 1st, 2024  
Larry Steager
@365projectorgchristine Thank you so very much Christine.
September 1st, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful land and waterscape.
September 1st, 2024  
