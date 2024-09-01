Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1795
Savery Pond in the Loess hills
Savery Pond was walking distance from our campground. Very peaceful just sitting near the water.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3829
photos
38
followers
59
following
491% complete
View this month »
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
Latest from all albums
1833
1792
1834
1793
1835
1794
1836
1795
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
20th August 2024 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
pond
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
September 1st, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you so very much Christine.
September 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful land and waterscape.
September 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close