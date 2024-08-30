Sign up
Photo 1834
Campground lake
The whole east side of the campground was along the lake to the east.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3825
photos
38
followers
59
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd August 2024 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
lake
,
reeds
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful campground place, where is it?
August 30th, 2024
