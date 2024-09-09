Previous
Red rose by larrysphotos
Photo 1798

Red rose

Single red rose.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise