Lewis and Clark boat by larrysphotos
Photo 1791

Lewis and Clark boat

Replica of the boat the Lewis and Clark expedition up the Missouri River. This is the aft cabin area.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
How interesting!
August 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So tiny, amazing
August 28th, 2024  
