Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Photo 1791
Lewis and Clark boat
Replica of the boat the Lewis and Clark expedition up the Missouri River. This is the aft cabin area.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1829
1788
1830
1789
1831
1790
1832
1791
Photo Details
Tags
boat
lewisandclark
How interesting!
August 28th, 2024
So tiny, amazing
August 28th, 2024
