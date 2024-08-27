Sign up
Photo 1831
Old Cabin
Very old cabin now used as the office.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3819
photos
38
followers
59
following
501% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th August 2024 1:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
wood
,
outhouse
,
logcabin
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very quaint
August 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
How cute!
August 27th, 2024
