Spotted Orchid up close by larrysphotos
Spotted Orchid up close

Up close and personal with spotted orchid. BOB
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Monica
Beautiful!
March 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
So unusual!
March 31st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely close up
March 31st, 2023  
