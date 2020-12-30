Sign up
Photo 471
Nine inches fell
Shot out my slider into the back yard. We will have a white New Year. Waiting for the snow plow to clear the street.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th December 2020 8:53pm
Tags
tree
,
snow
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful! Looks like a snowman in the making. =)
December 31st, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Do you have snow shoes or skiies? It sure is beautiful.
December 31st, 2020
