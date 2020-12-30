Previous
Next
Nine inches fell by larrysphotos
Photo 471

Nine inches fell

Shot out my slider into the back yard. We will have a white New Year. Waiting for the snow plow to clear the street.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Wonderful! Looks like a snowman in the making. =)
December 31st, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Do you have snow shoes or skiies? It sure is beautiful.
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise