Photo 1448
Backyard visitor
Silver-Spotted Skipper hanging out on a holiday weekend.
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
butterfly
Mags
ace
Wonderful closeup!
September 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic
September 3rd, 2023
