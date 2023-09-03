Previous
Backyard visitor by larrysphotos
Photo 1448

Backyard visitor

Silver-Spotted Skipper hanging out on a holiday weekend.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Wonderful closeup!
September 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic
September 3rd, 2023  
