Previous
Garden light crystals by larrysphotos
Photo 1453

Garden light crystals

Solar light with reflecting Crystals.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh lovely! I'll bet it's magical when it's lit.
September 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise