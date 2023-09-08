Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1453
Garden light crystals
Solar light with reflecting Crystals.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3128
photos
33
followers
58
following
398% complete
View this month »
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
Latest from all albums
1450
1492
1451
181
1493
1452
1494
1453
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th September 2023 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
crystals
Mags
ace
Oh lovely! I'll bet it's magical when it's lit.
September 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close