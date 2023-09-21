Previous
Artistic Mantis by larrysphotos
Photo 1466

Artistic Mantis

Artistic view of the Mantis on the wall. Try in black.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Interesting effect!
September 21st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks
September 21st, 2023  
