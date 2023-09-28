Previous
Little Yellow butterfly in grass by larrysphotos
Photo 1473

Little Yellow butterfly in grass

Little Yellow butterfly moving enjoying a warm day playing in the grass. All I had was my phone and the little yellow would not allow me to get very close. Try in black.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
