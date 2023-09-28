Sign up
Previous
Photo 1473
Little Yellow butterfly in grass
Little Yellow butterfly moving enjoying a warm day playing in the grass. All I had was my phone and the little yellow would not allow me to get very close. Try in black.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
27th September 2023 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
