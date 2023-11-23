Previous
Afternoon fishing by larrysphotos
Photo 1529

Afternoon fishing

White pelican fishing for afternoon snack.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise