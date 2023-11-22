Previous
Fall sky 2 by larrysphotos
Photo 1528

Fall sky 2

Second in a series of photos of Midwest sky in the late fall. Try in black
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Beautiful sky and tree tops!
November 22nd, 2023  
Lovely
November 22nd, 2023  
