Previous
Quarter moon by larrysphotos
Photo 1527

Quarter moon

Quarter moon peeking over a tree.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very clever and creative capture!
November 22nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags.
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise