Oak tree 1 by larrysphotos
Photo 1746

Oak tree 1

Planted tow oak trees today one in the back yard and one in the front yard. Lost two ash trees several years ago and it was time to replace them.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Larry Steager

Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Beautiful!
May 18th, 2024  
