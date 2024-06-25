Previous
Sensor cleaning if you see spots by larrysphotos
Photo 1744

Sensor cleaning if you see spots

Today I cleaned the sensor in my Sony A6000 mirrorless digital camera. The difference between the recent photos and after cleaning is amazing. It is a brand new camera. Found it on Amazon, lots of choices.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
477% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise