Previous
Walk in the woods by larrysphotos
Photo 1841

Walk in the woods

Walk deep in the woods high up on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. Try in black.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
That's a lovely natural sculpture! Great find and capture.
September 26th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Hope you didn’t have many road blocks like this 😉 or run into poison ivy!
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise