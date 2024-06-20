Previous
Aechmeda Blue Tango by larrysphotos
Photo 1780

Aechmeda Blue Tango

Common name urn plant or silver vase plant. The flower looks like it is out of a sci-fi movie. Try in black.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags
Oh wow! Amazing colors and detail!
June 21st, 2024  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you so much.
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
