Adam's Needle Yucca by larrysphotos
Photo 1782

Adam's Needle Yucca

Yucca blooms along the walking path in our neighborhood. Try in black.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nic
June 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous! We had these in the garden of our previous house, and I loved them, even their spikes.
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
