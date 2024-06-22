Sign up
Previous
Photo 1782
Adam's Needle Yucca
Yucca blooms along the walking path in our neighborhood. Try in black.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
3
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3720
photos
36
followers
60
following
488% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
20th June 2024 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
yucca
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nic
June 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Fabulous! We had these in the garden of our previous house, and I loved them, even their spikes.
June 22nd, 2024
