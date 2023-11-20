Sign up
Photo 1526
Sedimentary rock
The layers of this rock are fascinating. BOB
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3277
photos
35
followers
60
following
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1564
1523
1565
1524
1566
1525
1567
1526
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
19th November 2023 4:07pm
Tags
rock
,
layer
Mags
ace
Fantastic textures!
November 20th, 2023
