Photo 1687
Sprig clouds1
After the storms and tornados, we are having a pleasant day.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
1
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3611
photos
37
followers
61
following
462% complete
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful clouds!
April 29th, 2024
