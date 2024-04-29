Previous
Sprig clouds1 by larrysphotos
Sprig clouds1

After the storms and tornados, we are having a pleasant day.
29th April 2024

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags
Beautiful clouds!
April 29th, 2024  
