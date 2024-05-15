Previous
White chrysanthemum by larrysphotos
Photo 1744

White chrysanthemum

Never tire of the patterns that mother nature has for us to photography and enjoy.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very intriguing
May 15th, 2024  
