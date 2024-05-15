Sign up
Photo 1744
Photo 1744
White chrysanthemum
Never tire of the patterns that mother nature has for us to photography and enjoy.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3644
photos
37
followers
61
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
15th May 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very intriguing
May 15th, 2024
