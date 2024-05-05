Previous
Peony by larrysphotos
Photo 1734

Peony

Up close and personal with a peony.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details

Rob Z ace
It has delightful shapes and, of course, colours..
May 5th, 2024  
