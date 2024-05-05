Previous
Sunrise 3 by larrysphotos
Sunrise 3

More of the amazing sunrise we had. Try in black
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
That is just lovely in black..
May 5th, 2024  
Fire!
May 5th, 2024  
