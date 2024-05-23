Previous
Daisy by larrysphotos
Daisy

The daisies are popping up everywhere. Sunshine flowers. Try in black.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
May 23rd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you
May 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Makes me smile!
May 23rd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags
May 23rd, 2024  
