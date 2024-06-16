Previous
Flowers in the lawn by larrysphotos
Flowers in the lawn

Flowers that have opened under the bird feeder. Makes my lawn in the backyard look wild.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Oh how pretty! They are just delightful.
June 17th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags.
June 17th, 2024  
