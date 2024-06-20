Previous
Water fall and orchids by larrysphotos
Water fall and orchids

Water feature at the botanical garden with moss behind the water and orchids. BOB
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Oh so pretty!
June 21st, 2024  
