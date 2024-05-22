Sign up
Previous
Photo 1751
Iris
Simple iris in bloom just outside my front door. Try in black.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd May 2024 5:22pm
Tags
flower
iris
Mags
ace
So pretty and amazing petal detail.
May 22nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags.
May 23rd, 2024
amyK
ace
Lovely vibrant color
May 23rd, 2024
