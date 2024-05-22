Previous
Iris by larrysphotos
Photo 1751

Iris

Simple iris in bloom just outside my front door. Try in black.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
So pretty and amazing petal detail.
May 22nd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags.
May 23rd, 2024  
amyK ace
Lovely vibrant color
May 23rd, 2024  
