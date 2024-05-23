Previous
Yellow Iris by larrysphotos
Photo 1711

Yellow Iris

The yellow iris are already starting to fade away. Beautiful as long as they lasted. BOB
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful low key lighting
May 23rd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much Christine
May 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely yellow petals!
May 23rd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you.
May 23rd, 2024  
