Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1735
Up close Japanese Maple
Japanese Maple leaf color is so different than other maples. Try in black.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3708
photos
36
followers
60
following
475% complete
View this month »
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
Latest from all albums
1773
1732
1774
1733
1775
1734
1776
1735
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th June 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
color
Mags
ace
Pretty leaves! Nice deep tones.
June 17th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Mags, thank you.
June 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close