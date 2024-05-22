Previous
Cloud scape 5 22 2024 by larrysphotos
Photo 1710

Cloud scape 5 22 2024

After terrible weather and very destructive tornados we have had a beautiful day.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Daydream clouds! So nice.
May 22nd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Yes, fun to lay back and daydream as the clouds go marching along.
May 23rd, 2024  
