Last of the daylillies by larrysphotos
Last of the daylillies

This is the last daylily in my garden. The iris have also come and gone for this season.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 12th, 2024  
