Previous
Photo 1771
European Starling
High wire act by a European Starling. Try in black.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
bird
,
starling
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting and capture of the iridescence.
June 12th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you, it's amazing what you can do with a telephoto lens.
June 12th, 2024
