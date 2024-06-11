Previous
European Starling by larrysphotos
Photo 1771

European Starling

High wire act by a European Starling. Try in black.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting and capture of the iridescence.
June 12th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you, it's amazing what you can do with a telephoto lens.
June 12th, 2024  
