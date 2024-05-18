Sign up
Photo 1706
Daisy artistic
Colored pencil of a daisy.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
1
0
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3650
photos
37
followers
61
following
467% complete
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
Latest from all albums
1744
1703
1745
1704
1746
1705
1747
1706
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
15th May 2024 1:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
Mags
Very pretty rendering!
May 19th, 2024
