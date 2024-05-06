Sign up
Previous
Photo 1694
Afternoon sky
Beautiful afternoon sky, later we will have thunderstorms.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3625
photos
37
followers
61
following
464% complete
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
A very lovely sky!
May 7th, 2024
