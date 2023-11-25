Previous
Moss on a rock by larrysphotos
Photo 1531

Moss on a rock

Green moss growing as the windblown water of the lake splashes over the rock. BOB
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
419% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise