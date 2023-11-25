Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1531
Moss on a rock
Green moss growing as the windblown water of the lake splashes over the rock. BOB
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3287
photos
36
followers
60
following
419% complete
View this month »
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
Latest from all albums
1569
1528
1570
1529
1571
1530
1572
1531
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd November 2023 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
lake
,
moss
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
November 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close