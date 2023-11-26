Sign up
Previous
Photo 1532
Oh Hail
Snow last night and hail with strong wind this afternoon.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th November 2023 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storm
,
hail
Mags
ace
You're having some very strange weather. Cool capture!
November 26th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags
November 26th, 2023
