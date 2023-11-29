Previous
White Pelicans fishing artistic by larrysphotos
Photo 1535

White Pelicans fishing artistic

Artistic vision of the White Pelicans. Try in black.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nicely done
November 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
The tree tops look like they're snow topped!
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise