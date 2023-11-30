Previous
Pattern color pencil by larrysphotos
Photo 1536

Pattern color pencil

Tangled tree limbs artistic. Processed in photoshop elements
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
