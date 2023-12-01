Sign up
Photo 1537
Croton
New house plant.
The croton is variegated foliage covered in green, scarlet, orange, and yellow splotches.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
plant
Mags
ace
Looks very healthy! I'm envious since my house is just not conducive to live plants.
December 1st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
It seems to like where it is, close to a north facing window.
December 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
My heat/air vents are in the floor and cause too much draft for any live plants and I can't shut them off or the rooms will get too hot or cold depending on the time of year.
December 1st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
December 1st, 2023
