Croton

New house plant.
The croton is variegated foliage covered in green, scarlet, orange, and yellow splotches.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Looks very healthy! I'm envious since my house is just not conducive to live plants.
December 1st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam It seems to like where it is, close to a north facing window.
December 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos My heat/air vents are in the floor and cause too much draft for any live plants and I can't shut them off or the rooms will get too hot or cold depending on the time of year.
December 1st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nicely done.
December 1st, 2023  
