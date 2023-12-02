Sign up
Previous
Photo 1538
Light in the dark artistic
Artistic interpretation of candlelight. Processed in photoshop elements. Try in black.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3301
photos
36
followers
60
following
421% complete
View this month »
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
Latest from all albums
1576
1535
1577
1536
1578
1537
1579
1538
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st December 2023 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
