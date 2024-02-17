Sign up
Previous
Photo 1615
Icicle
Icicles are forming all over the house gutters.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
0
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3464
photos
37
followers
60
following
442% complete
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th February 2024 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ice
,
water
,
icicle
