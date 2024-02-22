Sign up
Previous
Photo 1620
Febuary Clouds and sky
Mild weather for now in the low 50's and pleasant. Almost all the snow is gone....for now.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3474
photos
36
followers
60
following
443% complete
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
Latest from all albums
1658
1617
1618
1659
1619
1660
1661
1620
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th February 2024 5:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful cotton ball clouds!
February 22nd, 2024
