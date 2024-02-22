Previous
Febuary Clouds and sky by larrysphotos
Febuary Clouds and sky

Mild weather for now in the low 50's and pleasant. Almost all the snow is gone....for now.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Beautiful cotton ball clouds!
February 22nd, 2024  
