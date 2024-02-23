Sign up
Previous
Photo 1621
Acalypha hispida
Hundred Cat's tail indoor exhibit at the botanical gardens.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3476
photos
36
followers
60
following
444% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
22nd February 2024 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
plants
Mags
ace
A lovely fuzzy little plant!
February 23rd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very Mags.
February 24th, 2024
