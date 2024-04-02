Sign up
Previous
Photo 1660
Here we go again
Someone check the calendar is it spring yet? BOB
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
5
3
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3557
photos
37
followers
61
following
454% complete
View this month »
Tags
tree
,
snow
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! I could do with some cold air. It's 83 degrees today with 52 percent humidity.
April 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
In Maine we say that April is a winter
April 2nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much Mags. The snow did melt as soon as the rain started and we are up to 44°. I do hear thunder as I sit here at the computer.
April 2nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@joansmor
Thank you Joan.
April 2nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
incredible!
April 2nd, 2024
