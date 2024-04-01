Sign up
Photo 1659
Lazy river flowing
Nice to see the river flowing again, now if things would start to get green again we might have spring.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
water
,
trees
,
river
Mags
ace
So nice!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4b-9OtdCRCk
April 1st, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Pat Boone, me I'd go with Louis Armstrong,
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XvattHXi22M
April 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
LOL! Okay. I just thought of Pat Boone because my dad had his record with that song on it.
April 1st, 2024
