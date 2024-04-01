Previous
Lazy river flowing by larrysphotos
Lazy river flowing

Nice to see the river flowing again, now if things would start to get green again we might have spring.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Pat Boone, me I'd go with Louis Armstrong, https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XvattHXi22M
April 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos LOL! Okay. I just thought of Pat Boone because my dad had his record with that song on it.
April 1st, 2024  
