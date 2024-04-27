Previous
Red crabapple blossom by larrysphotos
Red crabapple blossom

The red crabapple is blooming. Try in black.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Oh how beautiful! Like being back on my grandparent's farm.
April 27th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much, Mags.
April 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous color
April 27th, 2024  
