Photo 1696
Photo 1696
Rainbow as the storm ended
Just after a very violent thunderstorm with some tornados in the area we had a rainbow and a very strange sky to look at. Try in black
8th May 2024
8th May 24
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3629
photos
37
followers
61
following
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1734
1693
1735
1694
1736
1695
1737
1696
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
7th May 2024 6:54pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
,
rainbow
Rob Z
ace
I really like the bottom corner being included - it gives your eye a starting point to then follow the rainbow up... Great colours too!
May 8th, 2024
