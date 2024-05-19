Sign up
Photo 1748
Photo 1748
Angry sky
This afternoon we are having a series of storms roll through. The sky is very dark then light, very dramatic clouds swirling. Try in balck.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3652
photos
37
followers
61
following
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1745
1704
1746
1705
1747
1706
1748
1707
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th May 2024 2:52pm
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Rob Z
ace
Such an angry sky - it must have been impressive to watch it swirling around.
May 19th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@robz
Thanks, it was fascinating to watch, along with the sound of thunder.
May 19th, 2024
