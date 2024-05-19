Previous
Angry sky by larrysphotos
Photo 1748

Angry sky

This afternoon we are having a series of storms roll through. The sky is very dark then light, very dramatic clouds swirling. Try in balck.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Rob Z
Such an angry sky - it must have been impressive to watch it swirling around.
May 19th, 2024  
Larry Steager
@robz Thanks, it was fascinating to watch, along with the sound of thunder.
May 19th, 2024  
